Pentagon report flags China’s ‘core interest’ claim on Arunachal Pradesh

WASHINGTON DC: A Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has flagged China’s claim over India’s Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated “core interests”, underscoring Beijing’s broader national strategy aimed at achieving the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049.

The report notes that China’s leadership has expanded the scope of its “core interests” to include Taiwan, sovereignty claims and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chinese officials have described the unification of China and contested territories, particularly Taiwan, as a “natural requirement” for national rejuvenation.

Under this strategic vision, a rejuvenated China would operate at a new global level and field a “world-class” military capable of “fight and win” operations, while “resolutely safeguarding” the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

The document outlines that China identifies three “core interests” that are central to national rejuvenation and not open to negotiation or compromise.

These include the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the promotion of China’s economic development, and the defence and expansion of China’s sovereignty and territorial claims. (ANI)

