Peter Magyar Elected Hungary’s Prime Minister After Parliamentary Vote

BUDAPEST: Peter Magyar was sworn in as Hungary’s Prime Minister on Saturday after winning a parliamentary vote at the inaugural session of the new National Assembly, pledging to “change the system.” A total of 195 out of the 199 members of parliament cast votes, with 140 in favour, 54 against and 1 abstention. Magyar, leader of Hungary’s Tisza Party, secured the required majority to be elected prime minister, marking the start of his four-year term. Magyar said in his inaugural speech that the new government had received a mandate not only to change the government but also to “change the system.” He pledged to serve the country rather than “rule over it,” highlighting reconciliation, democratic renewal and national unit, Xinhua news agency The new Tisza government “will be the government of all Hungarians,” stressing inclusiveness and equal dignity for all citizens, he added. Celebrations were held by Tisza supporters at Kossuth Square, in front of the parliament building in Budapest, where Magyar is also due to deliver a speech. (IANS)

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