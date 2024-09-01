Philippines accuses China of ship ramming in South China Sea

Manila: The Philippines has expressed “serious concerns” over a Chinese Coast Guard vessel “deliberately” ramming and colliding with the BRP Teresa Magbanua - the Philippine Coast Guard’s largest and most modern vessel - deployed to Escoda Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday.

“Well, the position of the government, especially the National Maritime Council, we take this with serious concern,” Alexander Lopez, spokesperson for the Philippines’ National Maritime Council (NMC), said during a media briefing.

State-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5205 on Saturday repeatedly rammed into BRP-Teresa Magbanua, the biggest ship of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed in April to Escoda Shoal, which is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan. It mentioned that due to the collision, BRP Teresa Magbanua sustained damage in its bridge wing and freeboard though no injuries to the crew were reported and the ship remained anchored inside the Sabina Shoal.

PNA quoted Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard’s spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, as saying that the Chinese Coast Guard vessel carried out “dangerous manoeuver resulting to its direct ramming” into the port bow of BRP Teresa Magbanua. (IANS)

