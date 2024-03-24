Philippines accuses Chinese coastguard of firing water cannons at supply boats

Manila: The Philippines has accused China's coastguard of firing water cannons at one of its supply boats in South China Sea, Al Jazeera reported. The Armed Forces of the Philippines said that BRP Cabra managed to manoeuvre and reach Unaizah May 4 to provide assistance to the Philippine supply boat, which had sustained "significant damage."

According to the Philippine military, the confrontation lasted for nearly an hour and took place as it sought to resupply a small garrison of sailors on board the sunken Sierra Madre off Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippines military has shared a video showing a white ship marked Chinese Coast Guard crossing the bow of a grey vessel, which it identified as the Philippine supply boat Unaizah May 4.

In a post on X, Armed Forces of the Philippines stated, "The BRP Cabra managed to maneuver and reach Unaizah May 4 to provide assistance to the Philippine supply boat, which had sustained significant damage," Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the Philippines military said, "The UM4 supply boat sustained heavy damages at around 08:52 (00:52 GMT) due to the continued blasting of water cannons from the CCG vessels."

Meanwhile, Chinese Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu claimed that the Philippine convoy "forcibly intruded into the area despite repeated warnings issued by China. It further said that China conducted "control, obstruction and eviction in accordance with law," Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

