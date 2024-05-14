‘Picking China over India will rob Musk’ Says Entrepreneur and Author Vivek Wadhwa

New Delhi: Indian-American academic, entrepreneur and author Vivek Wadhwa on Monday said that he had warned the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk not to pick China as they would “rob him blind” and instead asked him to consider moving manufacturing to India.

Quoting the Director of Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies, Theresa Fallon, in a post on X, who said that US and European automakers are failing in China because “they were looking only for short-term gain and transferring technology, management techniques and know-how to China,” Wadhwa said that he had “exchanged emails with Musk about the risks in China a few years ago.”

“Elon is going to be the biggest loser here. I warned him they would rob him blind and urged him to consider moving manufacturing to India instead, where he would have dominated the market by now,” he wrote.

Wadhwa’s post comes after Musk, who was set to visit India, meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and announce a $3 billion investment, cancelled the trip at the last minute, only to appear in China days later.

In April, the tech billionaire said that he would not visit India amid crucial Tesla quarterly results and will possibly visit the country later this year to announce his investment plans. (IANS)

