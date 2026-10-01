PM Modi, Donald Trump hold ‘productive conversation’, review bilateral cooperation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with US President Donald Trump over phone, reviewing bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy and critical technologies sectors.

Reaffirming their commitment to take the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including efforts to promote global peace and security.

"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

"We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security," he added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO stated. As reported by IANS earlier, senior officials in the US administration have outlined an ambitious roadmap for expanding India-US ties, signalling that Washington is working towards a Presidential visit to India early next year and sees New Delhi as one of its closest strategic partners. (IANS)

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