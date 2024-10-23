PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping In Russia

KAZAN: In a significant development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting for the first time since 2019 in Russia today.

The bilateral talks between PM Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

This comes after the two neighbouring countries made a major breakthrough by reaching an agreement on the patrolling arrangements along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The progress was made by both the countries four years after the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian Army and the PLA (People's Liberation Army).