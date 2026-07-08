PM Modi’s Indonesia Visit Concludes with 20 MoUs to Deepen Strategic Partnership

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia resulted in the signing of 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence, trade, technology, education, culture, agriculture, healthcare, and maritime cooperation. Following bilateral and delegation-level talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the agreements as key steps toward strengthening the India-Indonesia strategic partnership.

Among the major outcomes was cooperation on the BrahMos missile system and an air-to-air missile agreement, aimed at boosting India's indigenous defence manufacturing, exports, and technological collaboration. Both countries also extended their maritime safety and security cooperation, enhancing coordination between their Coast Guards, maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, and Indo-Pacific security. Indonesia will also deploy a liaison officer at India's Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) to improve real-time maritime information sharing.

Economic and industrial cooperation featured prominently. Agreements were signed to strengthen critical mineral and steel supply chains, promote investment in mining and advanced extraction technologies, and develop rare earth magnets. A strategic joint venture between Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and PT Krakatau Steel will establish a stainless-steel slab manufacturing facility in Indonesia, supporting industrial growth and employment.

The two nations expanded cooperation in space exploration, telecommunications, research, technology, innovation, and digital public infrastructure. A partnership between India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Indonesia Open Network (ION) will promote inclusive digital commerce based on India's Digital Public Infrastructure model.

Education and cultural ties also received a boost. India will establish an Indian Institute of Management Bangalore branch campus at Singhasari Special Economic Zone, while both countries will commemorate the Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy, marking the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's 1927 visit to Indonesia. India will also assist in conserving and restoring the historic Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta.

Additional agreements cover agriculture, disaster management, medical product regulation, healthcare workforce collaboration, election management, and food security. India will supply 100 tonnes of high-quality DWR 162 wheat seeds to Indonesia and promote cooperation in sustainable farming, regulatory standards, disaster response, and the exchange of best practices in electoral administration. Together, the agreements reinforce cooperation across strategic, economic, technological, and people-to-people sectors. (ANI)

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