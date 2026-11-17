MANILA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, which the Philippines is hosting as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

Upon arrival in Manila, PM Modi was received by the Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology in the Philippines, Robert Joseph "Jay" Montes de Claro.

Sharing details regarding the Prime Minister's arrival in Manila on social media platform X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The visit reaffirms India's partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone to its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision." Members of the Indian community also extended a warm welcome to PM Modi in Manila as he arrived in the Philippines for a two-day visit. PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who enthusiastically chanted "Modi Modi" to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. He also witnessed cultural performances upon his arrival in Manila.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and chart the future direction of cooperation, according to the statement released by the MEA. (IANS)