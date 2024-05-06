PML-N invites Pakistan Peoples Party to join coalition government

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has again invited the Pakistan Peoples Party to join a coalition government, reported ARY News.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has contacted the Peoples Party via mutual friends to join the government.

The PPP sources said that the PML-N has requested the party to join the government before the next budget. "The challenges faced by the country could not be tackled by a single political party," PML-N said. "We want to guide the country out of the crises by joining hands with the PPP," the ruling party said in its message, ARY News reported.

"The PML-N intends to present the budget along with the People's Party", sources said. "The ruling party has also asked the PPP to submit its budget proposals as a partner in the government".

"The PPP didn't yet convey its answer to those who brought the message," sources added.

Moreover, the PML-N repeatedly invited the PPP to be a part of the government scores of times," PPP sources said.

"The PML-N also invited the PPP earlier at the oath-taking of Aseefa Bhutto as MNA," party sources said. The party has been invited to join the federal as well as Punjab government as an ally.

"The PPP didn't respond to the government over the offer, nor did the party hold consultations over the issue," sources said. According to the sources, the PPP leadership has been under pressure to join the government. The party's parliamentarians from Sindh backed to join the government. However, a senior party leader from Sindh has vehemently opposed the offer and communicated this with the party's leadership reported ARY News. (ANI)

