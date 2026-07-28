PoJK protestors denounce indiscriminate firing by Pak forces

‘Rawalakot filled with dead bodies, blood of Kashmiris’

Rawalakot: Protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday unequivocally denounced indiscriminate firing by Pak forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot as thousands of people prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad following the collapse of talks between the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and the authorities.

The claims emerged as the region witnessed escalating tensions during the 52-day-long protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of their broader demands.

Describing the situation in Rawalakot, prominent social media influencer Aqeel Bhai, who said he witnessed the violence firsthand, appealed to the international community and media to draw attention to the developments. He said that the scale of casualties had overwhelmed protesters and emergency responders.

"Friends, the situation has become dire. Rawalakot is filled with dead bodies and the wounded. For God's sake, stand with us right now; please, stand with us. I have just barely escaped with my life. I no longer care about my own survival. After seeing so many brothers martyred. I have come here to plead with you with folded hands. Please have some conscience; to all the international media watching--please support us. We are peaceful people. Countless dead bodies, countless wounded. Our shoulders are exhausted from carrying the bodies," Aqeel Bhai said in a video message.

He further described what he said was one of the most distressing moments he witnessed during the violence.

"A brother came and wrung out his handkerchief, and what dripped from it was the blood of Kashmiris, brother! It was the blood of Kashmiris! That is the situation here. I have come here after witnessing people dying--being martyred--right before my eyes. The situation has become terrible; it has become truly dire," he said. (ANI)

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