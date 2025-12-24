PoJK residents flag power misuse, infrastructure gaps amid persistent load shedding

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have expressed serious concerns over persistent electricity load shedding, citing misuse of power, outdated infrastructure, and governance failures as key contributors to the crisis. Speaking on the issue, Tahir Shah Mugal, a resident of PoJK, said that despite the presence of multiple hydropower projects in the region, electricity shortages continue due to improper usage and lack of responsibility among consumers. He stressed that if electricity is used within limits and bills are paid on time, load shedding could be avoided. “Electricity is available, but it is not being used properly. If people use power responsibly and pay their bills, there should be no load shedding,” Mugal said. He added that excessive use of heaters, electric rods in water drums, and unnecessary lighting have placed immense pressure on the power supply system. Mugal also highlighted the impact of power cuts on daily life, particularly for traders, students, and patients. “Without electricity, businesses suffer, students cannot study, and the sick are left helpless,” he said, urging collective responsibility from both the government and the public. Another resident, Waseem Hussain Awan, pointed out that load shedding in PoJK occurs almost every hour, blaming both the authorities and the public for the situation. He noted that old transmission lines are unable to bear the excessive load, leading to frequent breakdowns and prolonged outages in several areas, some lasting up to two days. “In many houses, lights are kept on unnecessarily in multiple rooms. This misuse, combined with outdated infrastructure, makes the system collapse,” Awan said, adding that people should limit their electricity consumption to essential needs. (ANI)

Also Read: Widespread protests grip Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) over persistent power cuts