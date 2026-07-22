PoK: JAAC says strike continues, urges people to join protest on July 23

Islamabad: The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) said on Tuesday that the voluntary shutdown and wheel jam strike continues in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while terming July 23 as a “day of utmost importance”.

The JAAC urged people of PoK to participate in the protests with “full strength” to demand implementation of their demands and pray for those who were killed during the movement. The group slammed the authorities, describing the rulers as “killers” of the people who have been murdered in retaliation for demanding their rights. “Despite 45 days of ongoing oppression and brutality, mass killings, and violations of basic human rights by the rulers, we salute the steadfastness of the Kashmiri people —The rulers are the killers of the people — Dozens of individuals have been murdered in retaliation for demanding their rights — But not a single fly will buzz in the ears of the rulers — And the reason is their lust for power — We will continue our peaceful struggle without any compromise on the blood of our martyrs — We make a full appeal to the people not to fall for the deceptions of these cunning, deceitful rulers,” the JAAC posted on X. (IANS)

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