Poland shuts parts of airspace amid Russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland briefly closed part of its airspace southeast of the capital, Warsaw, on Sunday, citing "unplanned military activity," as Russia launched a new wave of strikes on Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported. The Polish armed forces said aircraft were scrambled to ensure the security of its skies. It described the actions as preventive and aimed at securing airspace and protecting citizens. According to Al Jazeera, the closure covered the cities of Lublin and Rzeszow and was expected to last until early morning. Ukraine’s air force said nationwide air raid alerts were in effect as of 03:00 GMT on Sunday in response to Russian strikes. (ANI)

