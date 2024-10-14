Poland to suspend asylum right to reduce illegal migration: Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Warsaw: Poland plans to implement a temporary suspension of the right to asylum in a bid to reduce illegal immigration, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced.

During a Civic Platform (PO) party convention in Warsaw, Tusk unveiled a multi-year migration strategy, which includes this suspension. He emphasised the need for European recognition of Poland’s decision, explaining that the right to asylum is being exploited by hostile nations and human traffickers, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our state must regain full control over who enters the country,” Tusk said, assuring that the government would minimise illegal migration. He also stressed that Poland would not adopt any EU policies that jeopardise its security.

Tusk further emphasised the importance of integration for those wishing to stay in Poland long-term, citing Germany’s past failure to prioritise this in its migration policy. (IANS)

Also Read: India, Poland Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership

Also Watch: