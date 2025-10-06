Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

DHAKA: As many as eight leaders and activists of Awami League were arrested by detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from various areas of the capital city on Sunday.

The leaders and activists who have been arrested have been identified as Enamul Kabir Emon (51), member of Central committee of Awami League, Emdadul Haque, office secretary of Dhaka South Metropolitan unit Awami League, Mosharraf Hossain (38), vice-president of Banani thana Tanti League, Kazi Miraz Hossain Moni (30), joint general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit BCL, Belal Ahmed Nahian alias Biplab (32), Shahanur Alam Sabu (53), president of Jourpurhat Amdai union unit Awami League, Nure Alam Liton (37), organising secretary of Motijheel Thana Jubo League and Aminul Haque Murad (45), vice-president of Chawkbazar unit Awami League, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Deputy Commissioner (media) of the DMP, Talebur Rehman, said detectives carried out a drive in 24 hours till Sunday morning and arrested them. Acting on a tip off, a team of DB police carried out a drive in Dhanmondi area around 1:05 am (local time) and arrested Enamul. DMP arrested others from Bhashantek, Moghbazar, Wari, Jatrabari, Tejgaon and Gulshan areas of Dhaka.

The latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the party's supporters, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Meanwhile, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said on Sunday that the International Crimes Tribunal is set to start a primary investigation against the Awami League over its alleged involvement in crimes against humanity, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after proceedings of International Crimes Tribunal-2. (IANS)

