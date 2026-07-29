Powerful 7.1 quake jolts southwestern Japan, tsunami advisories issued for Ariake and Yatsushiro seas

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolted southwestern Japan on Tuesday. Japan’s weather agency said tsunami advisories have been issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, local media reported.

The earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres at 4:27 p.m. (local time), Japan’s Kyodo News reported, citing the country’s Meteorological Agency.

A total of 10 people suffered minor injuries after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the central Japanese prefecture of Yamanashi and nearby areas on June 26.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 20 km on June 26. It measured lower 6, the third-highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7, in Fujikawaguchiko Town and Upper 5 in Otsuki City, both in Yamanashi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The prefecture is known for Mount Fuji. (IANS)

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