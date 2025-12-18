President Donald Trump expands US travel ban to 20 more countries

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to expand US travel restrictions, adding 20 more countries and the Palestinian Authority to the list.

The move sharply widens limits on who can visit or immigrate to the United States.

Five countries now face a full travel ban to the US. Another 15 countries face partial restrictions. The administration also fully restricted travel by people using Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents.

The White House said the decision is part of its effort to tighten US entry standards. Officials linked the move to security concerns. They cited the recent arrest of an Afghan national accused of the shooting of two National Guard troops near the White House over Thanksgiving weekend.

The restrictions include several exemptions. People who already hold valid US visas are exempt. Lawful permanent residents are exempt. Diplomats, athletes, and some other visa holders are exempt. Entry may also be allowed if it serves US interests. The administration did not say when the new measures will take effect.

Trump announced the original round of restrictions in June. At that time, citizens of 12 countries were barred from entering the US. Nationals of seven other countries faced partial limits. The move revived a signature policy from Trump's first term.

The June ban covered Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions were imposed on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

On Tuesday, the administration added Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria to the full-ban list. It also imposed a complete restriction on travel by people holding Palestinian Authority-issued documents. South Sudan had already been under significant limits. (IANS)

Also Read: Donald Trump says Russia, Ukraine closer to peace after Berlin talks