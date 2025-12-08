President Donald Trump outlines sweeping ‘America First’ agenda in security strategy

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has released a sweeping National Security Strategy (NSS) that places “America First” at the centre of U.S. foreign and defence policy, outlining an assertive approach to border security, economic resilience, and global competition—particularly with China. The 33-page document, unveiled this week, presents a comprehensive reorientation of American strategic priorities in line with President Donald Trump’s long-standing campaign message.

In his message introducing the strategy, President Trump said his administration had acted “with urgency and historic speed to restore American strength at home and abroad,” claiming no previous administration had achieved such a dramatic turnaround in such a short span. He described the NSS as a roadmap to ensure the U.S. remains “the greatest and most successful nation in human history.” The document underscores the preservation of American sovereignty, stronger borders, and tighter control over migration and transportation networks. Economic resilience emerges as a core element, with the strategy calling for rebuilding the country’s industrial base, securing critical minerals, and reducing reliance on adversaries for essential products. It also prioritises U.S. “energy dominance,” dismissing what it terms “disastrous climate change and Net Zero ideologies.” A significant portion of the NSS focuses on countering China’s economic and military power. It argues that decades of engagement enabled Beijing’s rise at the expense of American industry and outlines measures to curb intellectual property theft, end state-directed subsidies, and prevent Chinese dominance in critical supply chains. The Indo-Pacific is described as a central geopolitical battleground, with the strategy identifying India as a vital partner through strengthened commercial ties and deeper Quad cooperation. The document further calls for enhanced deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, increased allied defence spending, renewed stability in Europe, and a shift in Middle East and Africa policy toward partnership and investment. Required by U.S. law, National Security Strategies serve as each administration’s blueprint for foreign and defence priorities. (IANS)

