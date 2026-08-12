President Donald Trump targets ‘jihadists’ in US midterm election pitch

WASHINGTON DC: President Donald Trump sought to frame the upcoming US midterm elections as a clear choice between his administration's policies and what he termed as the radicalism of Democratic contenders, asserting that "jihadists" and communists were winning elections across the nation.

When questioned on what advice he would offer Republicans entering the electoral race in November, Trump remarked that the opposing party's candidates would simplify the task of establishing a stark political contrast for his party.

"Well, the one thing is we have jihadists being elected all over the place...We have this -- whether it's communism, jihadism," Trump stated during an interaction with reporters at the White House on Monday (local time).

The US President did not single out any candidate by name nor clarify which specific elections he was referencing. He mentioned that an acquaintance had suggested using the term "jihadist" to characterise the political landscape.

"A friend of mine called up and said, you know, really, you should use the word jihadist because that's what's happening," Trump said.

"People don't want to have radical lunatics involved in running our country, and that's what we have," he asserted. (ANI)

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