President Donald Trump urges NATO, Europe to toughen sanctions on Russia

Washington: US President Donald Trump called on NATO and European nations to take stronger action against Russia, particularly criticising Europe for continuing to buy oil from Moscow.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “They’re not doing the job. NATO has to get together. Europe has to get together. Europe is my friend, but Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don’t want them to buy oil. And the sanctions that they’re putting on are not tough enough. And I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing.”

“Just to clarify, you wouldn’t move ahead until NATO moves ahead. Well, I’m ready to move ahead, but they have to do it. But right now they’re talking and they’re not doing. Look, they’re buying oil from Russia. We’re not buying oil from Russia. They’re buying a lot of oil from Russia. That’s not the deal,” he added.

He also criticised European nations for continuing to import liquefied natural gas from Russia. “It’s not the deal, though. The deal is they’re not supposed whether it’s natural gas or whether it’s cigarettes, I don’t care. They’re not supposed to be buying from Russia,” he added.

When asked about holding a summit to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, he affirmed, “Whether you call it a summit or just a get together, doesn’t matter, but I’ll probably have to get they to hate each other so much they almost can’t talk. They’re incapable of talking to each other.” (ANI)

