Presidential office welcomes Trump’s approval of South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine bid

GYEONGJU: The presidential office on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to approve South Korea's bid to build a nuclear-powered submarine, vowing to closely cooperate with the US throughout the process.

Trump wrote on social media on Thursday that he had given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, adding it will be built at shipyards in Philadelphia.

The approval came a day after South Korea President Lee Jae Myung asked Trump to allow South Korea to have nuclear fuel to build nuclear-powered submarines during their summit held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

"Our government welcomes President Trump's decision," presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said in a press briefing.

"The decision will help bolster our defence capabilities and greatly enhance our military's role in defending the Republic of Korea," he said, referring to the country's official name.

Kim added that South Korea will work closely with the US as it proceeds with the necessary follow-up measures, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"I have given them approval to build a nuclear powered submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered submarines that they have now," Trump wrote.

The approval was granted on the grounds that the US-South Korea military alliance is "stronger than ever before," the US president said, adding, "A great trip, with a great president of South Korea."

