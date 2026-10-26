Protesters enter Colosseum during Italy-wide demonstrations

ROME: Protesters briefly forced their way into the iconic Colosseum during widespread demonstrations across major Italian cities, with nine people arrested nationwide.

According to Euronews, the incident unfolded when a small group separated from a larger march along Via Cavour in Rome and headed toward the Flavian Amphitheatre. Once inside, the demonstrators held up placards and chanted slogans before security personnel escorted them out of the ancient monument, allowing the main march to proceed through the capital. The breach was part of a larger wave of mostly peaceful, countrywide protests addressing multiple grievances, including the soaring cost of living, policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Thousands gathered across Italy's major urban centres. In cities like Florence, Turin, Milan, and Rome, demonstrators formed small groups across different areas before converging, repeatedly attempting to reach city centres despite being blocked by security forces, Euronews reported. While major clashes were avoided, authorities reported that nine individuals were arrested nationwide, 87 were reported to law enforcement, and 371 people, including 110 minors and 69 foreign nationals, were brought to police stations for background checks, Euronews reported, citing the Department of Public Security. (ANI)