Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary postponed, no new date announced

Washington: A planned meeting in Hungary between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been postponed, with no new date set, according to US and Russian officials.

Preparations for a possible meeting in Budapest, Hungary, were put on hold following what was described as a “constructive but inconclusive” phone conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this week, the officials said.

Following a phone conversation with Putin last week, Trump said he was ready to meet the Russian leader soon to seek a breakthrough in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the US president told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that he did not want to have “a wasted meeting”, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the timing of a possible summit remains undecided, stressing that “serious preparation” would be required before any meeting could take place. (IANS)

