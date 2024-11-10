Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha Following United States Request

Doha: Qatar has agreed to expel Hamas leaders from its capital, Doha, following a request from the United States, marking a significant development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, CNN reported citing sources.

Qatar has been hosting Hamas officials in Doha since 2012, providing a place for the group's leadership after they fled Damascus due to the Syrian civil war. Interestingly, this was facilitated by successive US administrations, both Democrat and Republican, which encouraged Qatar to act as a conduit to the Hamas group, as reported by the Times of Israel.

The US officials informed their Qatari counterparts about two weeks ago that they must stop providing refuge to Hamas in Doha, to which Qatar agreed and subsequently gave Hamas notice about a week ago. (ANI)

