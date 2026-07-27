Qatari PM, Saudi FM discuss regional developments, de-escalation efforts

Doha: Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday held a phone call with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the latest regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need to adhere to dialogue and diplomacy, implement the US-Iran peace Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and ensure the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard regional security and stability, according to a statement issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xinhua news agency reported. He also reaffirmed Qatar’s full support for all efforts aimed at easing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported. The two Ministers also reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation, it added. The phone call came amid escalating regional tensions following recent exchanges of airstrikes between the US and Iran, as well as the emergence of a new Red Sea front involving Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia. (IANS)

Also Read: Trump Clears Saudi Nuclear Deal with Minimal Safeguards, Fueling Proliferation Fears