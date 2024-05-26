Ready to continue talks with Ukraine, says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Minsk: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but only based on the agreements reached before.

“Well, let them (negotiations) return, but not from what one side wants, but based on those agreements reached during negotiations in Belarus and Turkey and based on the current situation on the ground,” Putin told a press conference on Friday following talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Lukashenko, in Minsk.

The Istanbul agreements satisfied both the Ukrainian and the Russian sides in 2022, Putin said, adding that Russia supports the resumption of negotiations with Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

