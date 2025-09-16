Real nerve centre of Lashkar-Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) emerges deeper in Pakistan

New Delhi: After being struck hard by the Indian armed forces, terror groups in Pakistan suffered significant setbacks. Terror training camps and headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed after the Indian armed forces undertook Operation Sindoor to avenge the horrific Pahalgam attacks.

The most significant hits were at Muridke and Bahawalpur, which housed the training camp and headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. While reports suggest that the Lashkar-e-Taiba is rebuilding its terror training camps at Muridke, the agencies suggest that this could be a smokescreen. A structure is indeed coming up at Muridke, and it is being funded by the Pakistan establishment.

However, there is a good possibility that the Lashkar-e-Taiba may not operate entirely from this facility. It would focus its operations largely in and around Bahawalpur, which is 400 km away from Muridke.

Post Operation Sindoor, Intelligence agencies had reported that terror facilities in Pakistan would be moved to locations closer to the bases of the Pakistan Army. This was being done to largely avoid strikes and stay out of the radar of the Indian armed forces.

The Indian armed forces, thanks to the efforts of the Intelligence agencies, have ample knowledge of the top facilities that existed in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Balakot. All these facilities have been struck precisely by the Indian armed forces. Hence, Pakistan is looking to create newer facilities that remain off the radar of the Indian agencies.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan, tells IANS that these facilities have been under the radar of the Indian agencies for long. They have been mapped thoroughly for several years. Hitting these facilities was the need of the hour, and it has finally been done. While the facility in Muridke is being rebuilt, it will not be used as extensively by the Lashkar-e-Taiba as it had been in the past. Even if a hit were to take place, it would cause very little damage to the outfit. Although the Pakistani agencies are aware that this facility can be struck easily, it still decided to rebuild it, just to send a message that it is not afraid of future strikes. Further, this also acts as a morale booster for the Lashkar-e-Taiba cadres who are down following the operation by the Indian armed forces.

In reality, the ISI wants both the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba to operate from a similar location. This would make it easier for the two groups to operate, and the ISI wants both to coordinate and carry out strikes in India.

The first sign of the Lashkar-e-Taiba moving out of Muridke was seen when its proxy, The Resistance Front, was asked to immediately relocate to Bahawalpur.

Following Operation Sindoor, the ISI ensured that all its terror groups operated out of one place, as it would be easier to monitor. Moreover, the terrorists operating from these facilities could be cleared out with ease in case of a future strike by India. Coordination during such an event would be easier, and the ISI would have fewer targets to protect. Moreover, the ISI is also looking at keeping the facilities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to a bare minimum. It wants the new facilities deep within Pakistan and closer to army establishments, which would act as a barrier. Pakistan feels that India would tread cautiously before hitting an army establishment, as doing so would be considered an act of war.

Currently, India is gathering more information on the spending by Pakistan to set up these terror facilities. The information would come in handy to build up a case against Islamabad at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Once proven, it would become clear that Pakistan is using the bailout money that was provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (IANS)

