Received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks: Hamas

Gaza: Hamas said on Thursday that it has not received any new information from mediators regarding the ceasefire negotiations this week.

“We have not yet been informed by the mediator brothers of anything new regarding the negotiations with the aim of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange,” said Hamas in a statement.

The Gaza-ruling faction accused Israel of continuing the policy of procrastination to gain time to thwart this round of negotiations, as it did in previous rounds, adding that “this does not deceive the Palestinian people and their resistance.”

On Wednesday, a meeting between Egyptian, Qatari, US and Israeli delegations was held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to push towards reaching a ceasefire between the two warring parties, reports Xinhua news agency.

For months, mediators from Egypt and Qatar, have been trying to broker an agreement to end the conflict in Gaza that has been going on for over nine months, and to return the more than 100 Israeli hostages still being held there.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 50 people and wounded 54 others across the enclave, bringing the total death toll to 38,345 and injuries to 88,295 since the onset of the conflict in early October 2023, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday. (IANS)

