Relative weight of India important in international arena, says Chilean envoy Juan Angulo

NEW DELHI: Chile’s Ambassador to India, Juan Angulo, on Monday stressed the importance of India in the international arena, and termed it key that nations like India act as intermediation in many sectors in the international agenda.

In an interview with IANS, Angulo praised India’s leadership of G20, terming it “very substantial and important.” He also mentioned that Chile has participated in the Global South initiatives that took place years ago.

Asked his opinion on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shaped global opinion on important issues, the envoy said: “We think that it’s important that countries like India have a voice in the international arena. India is a growing country, it’s a country from the south, and more and more, the relative weight of India is important in the international arena. You can see with the visits of international leaders coming to India, the leadership of India in the G20 was very, very substantial, very important, and we have participated very much in the Global South initiatives that took place a couple of years ago. These Global South meetings that India organised, we participated in at the highest levels, in our case. So, we think it is important that countries like India act as intermediation in many areas in the international agenda.”

Expressing Chile’s support for India’s bid for permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership, he termed multilateralism “very important” and said that it is the way to solve and tackle many of the problems that exist in the present time. (IANS)

