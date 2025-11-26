Reworked US–Ukraine peace proposal trimmed from 28 points to 19 after Geneva talks

WASHINGTON: The US-proposed 28-point peace plan aiming to end the Ukraine crisis has been trimmed to a 19-point framework drafted by the United States and Ukraine over the weekend in Geneva, multiple media outlets reported.

"Many of the controversial provisions were either softened or at least reshaped" to get closer to a Ukrainian position or reduce demands on Ukraine, Oleksandr Bevz, a Ukrainian official who participated in the Geneva talks, was quoted by The Washington Post as saying.

He added that the Thursday deadline, set by US President Donald Trump for an agreement on the 28-point plan, now appears more flexible than it did before, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It's not a code red -- it's more important to finalize the text," said Bevz.

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Financial Times that the new draft bore little resemblance to the leaked 28-point version.

"Very few things are left from the original version," he said.

The new draft leaves the most contentious issues for Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to decide, according to multiple media reports. (IANS)

