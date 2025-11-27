Rights group expresses concern over enforced disappearances of women in Balochistan 

Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Chairman Nasrullah Baloch has expressed deep concerns over the enforced disappearances of Baloch women activists in Pakistan while highlighting that Mahjabeen Baloch has been missing for the past six months. Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Nasrullah said that Pakistani security forces personnel carried out a raid at a house in Hub Chowki a few days ago and arrested Nasreen Baloch. Emphasising that she has been taken to an undisclosed location, Nasrullah demanded her immediate recovery, Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn reported on Wednesday. Nasrullah Baloch stated that the authorities have not revealed details regarding her whereabouts to her family, causing severe distress among her family members. He said that family members of Nasreen Baloch contacted VBMP about her enforced disappearance, following which the organisation raised the matter. Baloch stated that Mahjabeen Baloch, a student of the University of Balochistan, was taken into custody from Quetta Civil Hospital, in May this year. He stated that she has not been produced before any court in Pakistan even after six months and her family has not been provided information regarding her whereabouts. (IANS)

