Rubio says US-China ties at ‘strategic stability’, flags supply chain risks

WASHINGTON: Marco Rubio said the United States and China have reached a point of "strategic stability" in their relationship, even as Washington remains cautious about supply chain dependence, technology access, and Beijing's expanding nuclear arsenal. Speaking to reporters in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Rubio said both governments understand the risks of escalation and the consequences of a prolonged economic conflict.

"I think both countries concluded that having an all-out global trade war between the United States and China would be deeply damaging to both sides and to the world," he said. However, he emphasized that serious disagreements persist. "There remain issues of disagreement… that in the long term are going to have to be confronted and could be irritants in our relationship." He noted that Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China in about four weeks.

Rubio underscored Washington's view that heavy reliance on any single country for critical goods poses national security risks. The US, he said, does not believe it is sustainable to depend on one nation for 90 percent of essential supplies, including critical minerals and pharmaceuticals. Diversifying supply chains remains a priority.

On technology, Rubio acknowledged concerns about Chinese access to advanced US semiconductors and the potential for sensitive technology transfer. He said agreements negotiated by the president undergo full national security reviews to mitigate such risks, while admitting that "no measures are perfect." He added that China has been developing its own domestic technological capabilities, at times drawing on information acquired from abroad.

Despite tensions, Rubio stressed the importance of continued engagement between the world's two largest economies, both of which possess nuclear weapons. He described regular communication as essential and warned that refusing dialogue would be reckless and dangerous.

Addressing arms control, Rubio argued that any meaningful 21st-century framework must include China. He said Beijing's nuclear stockpile has grown significantly and dismissed claims that China still trails the US and Russia as irrelevant, asserting it has the capacity to catch up. Although China has rejected joining a trilateral arms control agreement, Rubio said the US cannot compel participation but can attempt to create incentives. If China declines, he added, Washington will continue pursuing its own security measures. (IANS)

Also Read: Marco Rubio signals US won’t force isolation of China partners