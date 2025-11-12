Russia 'actively preparing' for Putin's India visit: Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW: Russia is "actively preparing" for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, expected before the end of the year, the Kremlin has said accroding to state media TASS.

Putin's visit to India is planned before the end of 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state media TASS.

"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," he said.

Asked about a report published in local Indian media about Russia and India's preparations to sign a labour mobility agreement to be signed at the December summit, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "... let's not get ahead of ourselves. We will announce all the agreements that are planned to be reached in due time."

The Indian media reports that the agreement will lead to more Indian citizens expected to be officially employed in Russia over the years under the quotas overseen by the Russian Ministry of Labour. The upcoming visit will mark the first visit of Putin since 2021. The two leaders met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

India and Russia had signed a Strategic Partnership on October 3, 2000. (ANI)

