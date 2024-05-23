‘Russia begins tactical nuclear weapons drills’ Says Defence Ministry

Moscow: Russian military has begun the first stage of military exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The drills, which will include “practical training in the preparation and deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” began in the country’s Southern Military district, according to the Ministry on Tuesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Russian forces will conduct combat training tasks involving the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, specifically equipping launch vehicles with ammunition, within the framework of the first stage of the military drills. Russian Aerospace forces will also conduct exercises involving the Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles.

The Defence Ministry said earlier this month that the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons to respond and ensure Russia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, adding that the drills are a “response to provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials against the Russian Federation”. (IANS)

Also Read: 10 Ukrainian drones suppressed in Russia’s Krasnodar region

Also Watch: