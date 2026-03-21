Russia calls for ‘immediate cessation’ of hostilities in Persian Gulf

Moscow: Expressing serious concern over the "ongoing armed confrontation" in the Persian Gulf, Russia has called for an immediate end to hostilities, characterising the situation as "unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran."

In a statement posted on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasised the growing risks of escalation and the impact on regional stability.

"Moscow is seriously concerned over the ongoing armed confrontation in the Persian Gulf and the risks of escalation. The scale of damage to energy and other critical infrastructure in Iran and neighbouring Arab states continues to grow," the Ministry stated.

Highlighting the need for a ceasefire, the statement added, "We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities resulting from the unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran."

Moscow further asserted that the termination of military actions by Washington and Tel Aviv is a prerequisite for any progress. "We emphasise that the first step must be an immediate end to the US and Israel's military venture," the Russian MFA noted. Russia expressed its readiness to collaborate with regional and global partners to mediate the conflict through diplomatic channels.

"Russia, together with China, Turkiye and other like-minded partners, stands ready to facilitate a settlement and help resolve existing differences through political and diplomatic means, with a view to achieving long-term, sustainable stabilisation in the region, taking into account the interests of all states concerned," the statement read.

Connecting these diplomatic efforts to its long-term regional policy, the Ministry said, "We consistently advocate creating conditions for peaceful coexistence, security and good-neighbourly relations between the Arab countries, with which we maintain friendly ties, and Iran."

The Ministry also drew attention to a recent proposal by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, noting that his vision aligns with Moscow's strategic objectives for the region.

"In this context, we note the thoughtful and balanced article by Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, published in The Economist on March 18, 2026. The proposals outlined in the article are largely in line with our own vision of establishing a security architecture in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf based on a balance of interests among all regional states," the statement added.

According to the MFA, Russia shares the Omani Minister's view on "the need to launch an inclusive regional dialogue aimed at reaching agreements on confidence-building and transparency measures in the field of nuclear energy, as well as mutual security guarantees." (ANI)

Also Read: US faces challenge of deterring two nuclear peers - Russia, China - at same time: Pentagon