Russia denounces European Union grain tariff proposal as ‘unfair’ trade practice

Moscow: The European Union’s proposal to increase tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain imports is an example of unfair trade practice, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The European Commission submitted a proposal earlier on Friday to raise tariffs on cereals, oilseeds and derived products from Russia and Belarus, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The European consumer will definitely suffer,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow has many alternative supply routes.

Peskov noted that experts would need to study ways in which it would be possible to compensate for any potential restrictive measures, calling the proposal “another clear example of unfair competition”. (IANS)

