Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile At Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

MOSCOW: In a dramatic escalation, Russia fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) at Ukraine, marking a significant step in the ongoing conflict. This missile, carrying a conventional warhead, serves as a clear warning from Moscow to both Kyiv and its Western backers, underscoring the growing strain between Russia and the West.

The ICBM strike comes on the heels of a controversial decision by the United States and the United Kingdom to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems, including the ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. These advanced weapons have enabled Ukraine to target Russian territory, drawing swift retaliation from Moscow.

The missile attack struck Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city, causing widespread damage to homes, industrial areas, and critical infrastructure.