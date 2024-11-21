Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile At Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

MOSCOW: In a dramatic escalation, Russia fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) at Ukraine, marking a significant step in the ongoing conflict. This missile, carrying a conventional warhead, serves as a clear warning from Moscow to both Kyiv and its Western backers, underscoring the growing strain between Russia and the West.
The ICBM strike comes on the heels of a controversial decision by the United States and the United Kingdom to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems, including the ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. These advanced weapons have enabled Ukraine to target Russian territory, drawing swift retaliation from Moscow.
The missile attack struck Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city, causing widespread damage to homes, industrial areas, and critical infrastructure.
This marks the first time that Russia has used an ICBM in the conflict. Ukrainian officials reported successfully intercepting six Russian missiles, although it is unclear whether the ICBM was among them.
While Moscow has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the launch, it has emphasized its new nuclear doctrine, which permits the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear nations—a move seen as an ominous message to the West.
As both sides increase the use of long-range missiles, the prospects for a diplomatic resolution appear increasingly distant, leaving the war further entrenched in military escalation rather than dialogue.
ALSO READ: Kremlin warns of possible nuclear response if Kyiv uses Western-made missiles: Dmitry Peskov
ALSO WATCH: