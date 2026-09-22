Russia has lost control: Donald Trump flags diesel crisis, calls to end Ukraine war

WASHINGTON, DC: United States President Donald Trump has renewed his pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt military strikes targeting Russian oil refineries, attributing the attacks to a tightening global diesel market and escalating fuel prices.

In a statement shared on Truth Social on Monday, Trump asserted that Russia had "lost control" of its diesel sector due to the ongoing conflict, noting that multiple facilities had sustained damage and were temporarily non-operational.

"Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine. A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission," Trump stated on the platform.

He further commented, "This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be ended. The whole World suffers as 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. What a shame! President DJT."

The remarks preceded a scheduled meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following their telephone conversation on Sunday, Zelenskyy described the dialogue as significant and indicated that their upcoming discussion could bring substantial changes, with his office confirming a Tuesday meeting.

According to the Financial Times, Trump's primary focus during the call centred on diesel supply concerns. A senior Ukrainian official present during the discussion reported that Trump pressed Zelenskyy to command Ukrainian forces to suspend drone and missile operations against Russian refineries. A second senior Ukrainian official familiar with the exchange told the FT that Trump expressed strong apprehension regarding rising diesel costs and sought the normalisation of Russian supplies to global markets. (ANI)

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