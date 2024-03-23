Russia: ISIS Claims Over 60 Lives in Moscow Terror Attack

MOSCOW: In a tragic incident, at least 60 people were killed and over 100 were left injured when a group of gunmen fired guns inside a large concert hall in Moscow. The attackers also set the concert hall on fire.
The attack took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin strengthened his control over the government with a huge win in the country’s elections.
In a statement posted on social media channels affiliated with the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
ISIS in a statement said that they targeted a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of Moscow, resulting in hundreds of casualties. However, the authenticity of the statement has not been confirmed yet.
As per reports, the attackers entered Crocus City Hall, a music venue on the western outskirts of Moscow, which can hold up to 6200 people. President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack shortly after it happened.
The people who died or were injured were attending a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic at the hall.
Russian news reports indicated that more people might have been trapped by the fire that started when the attackers threw explosives.
Officials said that the attackers were dressed in military-style clothing. Videos posted by Russian media and on Telegram channels captured the sound of continuous gunfire.
One video showed two men carrying rifles as they moved through the venue. Another video showed up to four attackers, armed with assault rifles and wearing caps, shooting at the people from close range.
According to news reports, the attackers first opened fire and then threw a grenade and incendiary bombs.
Maria Zakharova, the Russian spokesperson, described the incident as a “bloody terrorist attack” and called for condemnation of the crime by the international community.
ALSO WATCH: