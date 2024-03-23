Russia: ISIS Claims Over 60 Lives in Moscow Terror Attack

MOSCOW: In a tragic incident, at least 60 people were killed and over 100 were left injured when a group of gunmen fired guns inside a large concert hall in Moscow. The attackers also set the concert hall on fire.

The attack took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin strengthened his control over the government with a huge win in the country’s elections.

In a statement posted on social media channels affiliated with the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.