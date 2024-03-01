Russia launches Iran’s research satellite ‘Pars 1’ into space

Moscow: Russia on Thursday launched into space Pars 1, an Iranian imaging satellite, which has the capability of sending high-resolution images of surface locations from its orbit 500 km above Earth, Russian state media reported.

The rocket also carried a Russian weather satellite and 17 Russian small satellites. TASS news agency, citing a broadcast by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos stated that a 134 kg-Soyuz carrier rocket blasted off from the Vostochny spaceport at 8:43 am Moscow time.

The Fregate booster carrying the Meteor-M No. 2-4 weather satellite and 18 smaller satellites separated from the third state of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle, according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The indigenous Iranian satellite, dubbed Pars 1, was placed into an orbit of 700 kilometres above the earth’s surface today, Iran state media IRNA reported soon after the Russian rocket launch.

According to IRNA, it is the 12th satellite launch during President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour said on Wednesday that the launch of the Pars 1 satellite from Russia was “in line with the development of space and international interactions with various countries.”

The Pars 1 carries a 15-meter camera, enabling it to send high-resolution images of surface locations from its orbit 500 km above the earth.The satellite marks the inaugural use of the X-band link, a significant achievement poised to enhance data transmission speeds from satellite to Earth for subsequent satellites.

“Applied imaging, the expansion of the domestic market for measurement data, and the development and testing of the basic technologies of measurement satellites and the relevant terrestrial parts are the goals for which the indigenous satellite has been developed,” IRNA said. (ANI)

