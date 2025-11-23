Russia ready to discuss new Ukraine peace plan in detail: Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russia is ready for a substantive discussion of the details of a new US-proposed 28-point peace plan on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin said Russia has received the plan through existing channels of communication with the US administration. It could form the basis of a final peace settlement, but the text has not been discussed with Russia in detail, he added.

Putin noted that Moscow is ready for "peace talks and peaceful resolution of problems," as well as "a substantive discussion of all the details of the proposed plan," Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia-Ukraine talks have stalled since the meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in August in the US state of Alaska. (IANS)

