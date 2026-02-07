Russia-Ukraine talks yield prisoner swap, no breakthrough on peace

Abu Dhabi: The second round of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded with both sides agreeing to a large-scale prisoner exchange but failing to achieve substantive breakthroughs on core issues such as territorial arrangements and a ceasefire.

According to Ukraine, the talks were conducted trilaterally before moving to group consultations. Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said the Ukrainian delegation sought a "dignified and lasting peace," without disclosing specific outcomes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The talks ended on Thursday with no joint political or security statement, underscoring persistent differences between Russia and Ukraine on key matters, including territorial disputes, ceasefire arrangements, and security guarantees.

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said representatives from the three countries reached a consensus on a prisoner swap, describing the discussions as "specific and constructive." He added, however, that greater efforts would be required to advance a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

Following the talks, Russia and Ukraine conducted their first large-scale prisoner exchange in nearly five months, with each side returning 157 detainees. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said those released included both military personnel and civilians. (IANS)

