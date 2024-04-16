Russia-Ukraine War: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to warn China

Shanghai: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping against providing military support for Russia. He will point out that Russia is waging a war of conquest against Ukraine, “and insist that no one must help this to succeed,” Scholz said in Shanghai on Monday. “That is why we are also calling on everyone not to circumvent sanctions ... and that is why we are also calling for no arms deliveries.”

This also applies to goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, emphasized Scholz. China is considered Russia’s most important ally and is suspected of supplying such goods. Scholz is meeting Xi and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Tuesday. The Russian war against Ukraine is not just a European issue, Scholz said. “If this sets a precedent, it is a threat to peace and security everywhere on the planet,” he said. (IANS)

Also Read: CBI records statement of family of Kashmiri allegedly forced into Russia-Ukraine war

Also Watch: