‘Russia will not resume nuclear test unless US does’ Says Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Moscow: Russia will refrain from conducting nuclear tests as long as the United States does the same, local media reported quoting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov noted that while Moscow can conduct nuclear tests, it will refrain from doing so as stated earlier by the Russian president, provided that Washington will do the same, reports Xinhua, quoting Russian news agency TASS.

“I would like to draw attention to recent media reports indicating that the infrastructure of the test site on Novaya Zemlya is fully prepared,” Ryabkov said on Monday.

He stressed that “this was also done in response to Washington’s actions, which over the past few years has been focused on improving the infrastructure that they have in this field.” (IANS)

