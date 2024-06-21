Russian air defence intercepts 15 Ukrainian drones: Report

Moscow: The Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight during a series of attacks that caused damage and resulted in one fatality, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported on Thursday. According to the Ministry, a drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot in the Takhtamukay district of the Republic of Adygea, covering an area of approximately 400 sq mt, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire has been fully extinguished, said Murat Kumpilov, Head of the Republic, on his Telegram channel. No casualties or threats to residents were reported in the attack.

Maxim Yegorov, Head of the Tambov region, said an explosion and subsequent fire occurred early in the morning at an oil depot in Rasskazovsky municipal district. Drone debris was found in the district, though no injuries were reported.

Another drone attack targeted the town of Slavyansk-na-Kubani in Krasnodar Territory, where a Ukrainian drone crashed into a private house, resulting in one fatality. (IANS)

