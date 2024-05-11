Russian attacks damage 2 hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine

Kiev: Russian missile and drone attacks two days ago heavily damaged two hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, Ukraine’s state-run hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo said. “Two hydroelectric power plants are out of operation,” Ukrhydroenergo said on Thursday in a post on Telegram, not specifying locations.

Ukraine’s overall hydroelectric power generation has suffered big losses in the recent attacks, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The company said it would take “considerable efforts” and “significant financial resources” to repair and restore the destroyed facilities. On Wednesday, Russia fired 55 missiles and 21 drones in an attack that targeted power generation and transmission facilities in six Ukrainian regions, according to Ukrainian authorities. (IANS)

