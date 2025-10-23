Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv; One killed, seven injured

A Russian drone struck a kindergarten in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city after a massive overnight assault, killing one person and injuring seven others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday. “All the children have been safely evacuated and are now in shelters. Unfortunately, one person has been killed, my condolences to the bereaved family. Seven people have been injured and are receiving medical care,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X. He said preliminary reports indicated that several children showed signs of acute stress after the strike. “There is no justification for a drone strike on a kindergarten, nor can there ever be. Clearly, Russia is growing more brazen,” the president added. Zelenskyy described the strike as “Russia’s spit in the face to everyone who insists on a peaceful resolution,” saying that “thugs and terrorists can only be put in their place by force.” The kindergarten attack came amid a wider overnight barrage of Russian strikes targeting multiple regions across Ukraine, including energy facilities and residential areas. “Another night proves that Russia does not feel enough pressure for dragging out the war,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukrainian air defence forces and drone interceptor crews worked throughout the night to repel the attacks. Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s international partners to step up pressure on Moscow through tighter sanctions and long-range weapon supplies. “Russian words about diplomacy mean nothing as long as their leadership does not feel critical problems,” he said. (ANI)

