Russian drones use components from China, Europe, US: President Volodymyr Zelensky

Kyiv: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said during a video address that more than 2,000 Shahed drones and missiles utilizing Western components were used by Russia against Ukraine in October alone, calling for stricter control of special exported components and resources.

"This number means more than 170,000 components that should have been blocked from being supplied to Russia. Microchips, microcontrollers, processors, and lots of different parts without which this terror would simply be impossible," he stressed, adding that all this equipment came from companies in China, Europe, and America. Zelensky urged the international community to further increase sanctions against Moscow, adding that these restrictions must be "effective".

The Ukrainian President further stressed the urgent need for enhanced export controls to prevent sanctions evasion and said that Russia's supply chain relies on more than 1,70,000 individual components from firms in China, Europe, and the US.

Sharing a post on X, Zelensky wrote, "Russia is gradually ramping up its daily attacks with Shahed drones and missiles, still using Western components to do so. In October alone, over 2,000 Shaheds were launched against Ukraine--almost every single day."

Zelensky further emphasised the importance of enhanced export controls on specialized components and resources, which is crucial to prevent Russia from evading the sanctions imposed.

"This ongoing supply chain highlights, yet again, the urgent need for the world to step up export controls on special components and resources. Russia must not be allowed to circumvent sanctions that were imposed long ago in response to this war," he said.

Zelensky added, "Sanctions must increase and be effective. Every scheme to bypass sanctions is a crime against people and the world. These very schemes also enable Russia to strengthen regimes in Iran and North Korea. This is a global threat, and only global, unified pressure can overcome it."

The remarks by Zelensky come after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday revealed that nearly 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, with around 8,000 deployed in the Kursk region. (IANS)

