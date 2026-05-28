Russian scientists develop vaccine against new Ebola strain: Moscow

MOSCOW/CAPE TOWN: Russia has announced that its scientists have developed a new vaccine for the new strain of the Ebola virus linked to the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Russian Embassy in South Africa took to social media ‘X’ on Tuesday (local time) and said, “Russian scientists have developed a vaccine against a new Ebola strain, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced. According to the Russian scientists, the vaccine may also protect against the rare Bundibugyo strain linked to the outbreak in the DRC.” (IANS)

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